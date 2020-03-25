Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s stock price rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.19, approximately 1,430,058 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 989,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 798,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 666,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

