Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Up 15.8%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s stock price shot up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42, 270,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 334,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

