Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,424 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $54,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92.

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39.

Shares of NTRA opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Natera by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

