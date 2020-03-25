NCC Group (LON:NCC) PT Lowered to GBX 200

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.97).

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 149.60 ($1.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $415.67 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.57.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.