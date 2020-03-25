Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.55. Nevro Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.