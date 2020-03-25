Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the company’s previous close.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nlight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

LASR stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Nlight has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $105,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,776.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,405 shares of company stock worth $319,298 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Nlight during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

