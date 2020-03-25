Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,873.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,019 shares of company stock worth $3,468,288 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.