OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Insider Andy Golding Sells 73,845 Shares

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 219.80 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.48. The stock has a market cap of $979.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. OneSavings Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($6.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 5.6%. OneSavings Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSB shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of OneSavings Bank to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 399 ($5.25).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

