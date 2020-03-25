Oppenheimer Comments on Trip.com Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trip.com Group in a report released on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

