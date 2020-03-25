Oppenheimer Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

TCOM stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

