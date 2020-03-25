Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

