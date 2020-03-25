Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.