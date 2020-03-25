Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $603,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $365.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

