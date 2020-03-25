Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

