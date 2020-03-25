Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.80.

PKI stock opened at C$21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

