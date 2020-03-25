Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sidney Taurel Buys 100,000 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Sidney Taurel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

PSON opened at GBX 496.60 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 551.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 649.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pearson to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 629.18 ($8.28).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

