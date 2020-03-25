PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

PENNON GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PEGRY opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. PENNON GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Get PENNON GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

About PENNON GRP PLC/ADR

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENNON GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.