Petards Group (LON:PEG) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News articles about Petards Group (LON:PEG) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Petards Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PEG stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.63. Petards Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.04.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

