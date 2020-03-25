Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.32 ($27.12).

Shares of EPA:UG opened at €12.52 ($14.55) on Wednesday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.33 and a 200-day moving average of €20.66.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

