Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Trading 15.8% Higher

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)’s share price traded up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.71, 532,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 440,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

