PPD (PPD) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PPD to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A PPD Competitors -123.36% -4.32% -3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PPD and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 14 0 3.00 PPD Competitors 193 871 1648 80 2.58

PPD presently has a consensus price target of $32.46, indicating a potential upside of 103.65%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 59.47%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPD and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion N/A 16.27 PPD Competitors $1.24 billion $44.58 million 8.97

PPD has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. PPD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PPD beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

