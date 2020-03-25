PPL (NYSE:PPL) Shares Up 14.3%

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) shares shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.24, 9,838,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,397,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

