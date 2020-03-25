ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 21,841 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 7,800 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 8.22% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.