Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.26.

Shares of MA opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,736,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.