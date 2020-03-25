Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 407,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

QTWO stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

