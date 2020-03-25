Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading 13.6% Higher

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares traded up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.01 and last traded at $78.79, 2,200,570 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,218,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,163,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

