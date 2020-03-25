Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,430 ($18.81) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,710 ($22.49). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price objective (down from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,237.80 ($29.44).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.94) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,706.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,045.31. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $769.18 million and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

