Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €565.00 by Deutsche Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €574.20 ($667.67).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €479.60 ($557.67) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €593.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €661.97. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.