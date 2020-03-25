Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon worth $35,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,643,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

