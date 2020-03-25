Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

3/20/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to .

3/18/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/5/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/5/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/29/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

1/28/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $161,932.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,647,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

