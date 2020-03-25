Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Receives News Impact Rating of -1.50

Headlines about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Renault’s analysis:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNSDF. Citigroup cut shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

