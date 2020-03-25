Reviewing Palomar (PLMR) & Its Competitors

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Palomar to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Palomar alerts:

This table compares Palomar and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 29.47 Palomar Competitors $14.29 billion $2.95 billion 33.43

Palomar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 20.80% 11.11% Palomar Competitors 3.08% 4.20% 0.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palomar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 923 3003 2598 183 2.30

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Palomar’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.