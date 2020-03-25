Richard Davis Sells 40,000 Shares of InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) insider Richard Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.01 ($9.94), for a total transaction of A$560,400.00 ($397,446.81).

InvoCare stock opened at A$9.83 ($6.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$13.50 and its 200 day moving average is A$13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.53. InvoCare Limited has a 52-week low of A$12.33 ($8.74) and a 52-week high of A$16.77 ($11.89).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from InvoCare’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. InvoCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.61%.

About InvoCare

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

