Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Lowered to GBX 405

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 561.83 ($7.39).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 433.70 ($5.71) on Monday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 613.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 604.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

