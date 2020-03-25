Rightmove (LON:RMV) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 500 ($6.58). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 540.17 ($7.11).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV opened at GBX 444.84 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 604.98. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.