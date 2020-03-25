Ritch N. Wood Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NUS opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.