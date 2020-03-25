Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$41.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform underweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

TSE:RBA opened at C$45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$37.76 and a 52 week high of C$58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

