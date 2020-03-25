Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price rose 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.18, approximately 2,136,590 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,197,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.