Robert Speights Buys 641 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) EVP Robert Speights purchased 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Speights also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert Speights purchased 545 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $25,053.65.

NYSE:CLH opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

