Ronald C. Rutman Purchases 30,000 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.63 per share, with a total value of C$228,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.24 per share, with a total value of C$202,400.00.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$23.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.