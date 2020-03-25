Ross Andrews Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) Stock

Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) insider Ross Andrews bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

SKIN opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.61. Integumen PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

About Integumen

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

