Royal Bank of Canada Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,370.79 ($83.80).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 5,759 ($75.76) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,072.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,099.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.