Royal Bank of Canada Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$0.60

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.70.

BTE stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.0505263 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

