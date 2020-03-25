Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$25.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.67.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$13.69 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,682.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

