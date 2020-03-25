Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Insider Christopher Russell Acquires 6,974 Shares of Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Christopher Russell acquired 6,974 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £14,994.10 ($19,723.89).

Christopher Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Christopher Russell acquired 8,026 shares of Ruffer Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,255.90 ($22,699.16).

LON RICA opened at GBX 212 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.48. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $383.27 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.71%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

