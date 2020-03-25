Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

RWEOY opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.