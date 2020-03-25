Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $59,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

RYAAY stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

