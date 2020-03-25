Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 13.5% Higher

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.75, 845,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 869,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,105,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 61,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 73,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

