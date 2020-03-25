Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 103,068 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $732,813.48. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,940.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 139,219 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,669,235.81.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

