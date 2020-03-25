Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.60

Press coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Samsung Electronics stock opened at $2,209.70 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,209.70.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

